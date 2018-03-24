Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtMagic

Phoenix Facts:

Troy Daniels has started three straight and averaged 18.7 points, shooting a combined 19-of-37 (51.4 percent) from the field and 13-of-26 (50.0 percent) from deep.

Marquese Chriss has scored in double figures in three straight and tied his season-high with 19 points plus grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season last night.

Alan Williams posted 14 points, nine boards and three blocks in NAZ’s win over Sioux Falls.

#SunsAtMagic History:

The Suns complete their final of 15 back-to-backs this season and play their final road game against an East team, facing the Magic in Orlando

Elfrid Payton returns to Orlando for his first career game against the team he spent his first three-plus seasons with.

Phoenix owns a 34-22 all-time record against Orlando since the series began for the 1989-90 season.

In 41 of the 56 games all-time, the Suns tallied 100 or more points.

How the Suns Rank:

The Suns rank 2nd in the NBA in pace, averaging 102.9 possessions per 48 minutes.

The Suns rank in the top 11 in fast break points (6th, 14.2), second chance points (8th, 13.4) and points in the paint (10th, 45.9).