Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtCavs

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns rank second in the NBA in pace, averaging 102.8 possessions per 48 minutes.

Troy Daniels has started the past two games and scored 18 points in each, shooting a combined 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from the field

Len’s Big Night vs DET:

Alex Len recorded his team-leading 10th double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds against Detroit on Tuesday.

Len’s fourth straight season recording 10+ double-doubles—the last Suns player to do so in four straight seasons was Steve Nash in eight straight from 2004-2012.

#SunsVsCavs History:

When the Cavaliers came to Phoenix, T.J. Warren scored 19 points to go along with his 10 rebounds.

The Suns hold the all-time advantage against the Cavaliers with a 64-46 record.

Sauce Update:

Alan Williams, who underwent a meniscus repair of his right knee on Sept. 25, saw game action for the first time this season with the NAZ Suns on Wednesday, posting nine points and seven boards in 19 minutes against Texas.