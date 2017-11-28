Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtBulls

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns continue a season-long six-game road trip at the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday

Mike James scored a career-high 26 points off the bench at Minnesota on Sunday

James became the first Suns rookie to score at least 26 points when coming off the bench since Michael Finley scored 27 points vs. Denver on Nov. 15, 1995.

#SunsVsBulls History:

After beating the Bulls in Phoenix on Nov. 19, the Suns have a chance for their first sweep in the season series against Chicago since 2007-08 with a win

In that win against the Bulls earlier this month, the Suns had a season-high 32 assists to go with just 11 turnovers—it marked the Suns’ first game with at least 32 assists and 11 turnovers or fewer since Feb. 7, 2011 at Golden State

Devin Booker is Making Suns History:

Booker has totaled seven 30-point games thus far this season, tied for second-most through 21 games in Suns history.

Booker has 450 total points thus far are the most by a Sun through 20 games since Amar’e Stoudemire had 527 in 2004-05.

Booker leads the Suns and is averaging a career-high with 4.2 assists per game. The last Suns player to average at least 22 points and four assists in a season was Stephon Marbury (22.3, 8.1) in 2002-03.

With 22.5 points per game, Booker leads the NBA among players 21 years old or younger.