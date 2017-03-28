Warren Continues Hot Streak Since All-Star Break vs Hawks

The Suns needed someone to step up against on Tuesday night with Devin Booker out (ankle) and T.J. Warren didn’t seem to hesitate.

Coming into the game, Warren had been averaging 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and a block in the 15 games since the All-Star break. He upped all of those categories against the Hawks with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

The 23-year-old small forward is averaging career-highs across the board this season and is living up to his nickname “Tony Buckets.”

T.J. Warren Scores 24 Points vs Hawks

Warren and the Suns were down early as the Hawks took a 15-point lead into the second quarter. The Suns battled back the remainder of the game and eventually took the lead with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

A corner three-pointer from Ronnie Price gave the Suns a seven-point lead, but the Hawks weren’t finished yet. Back-to-back three pointers from Dennis Schroder and a layup from Taurean Prince helped regain the lead for Atlanta. Although the Suns would keep it close, the Hawks pulled away with a 95-91 victory.

Tyler Ulis Double-Double vs Hawks

Tyler Ulis notched his fourth double-double with 15 points and 10 assists to go along with his career-high 6 rebounds.

The Suns return home on Thursday to face the Los Angeles Clippers. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.

Highlights: Suns vs Hawks