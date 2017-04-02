Tyler Ulis Finishes Just Shy of Triple-Double vs Rockets

Tyler Ulis stuffed the stat sheet Sunday night as he notched career-highs in points and rebounds.

Ulis finished just shy of a triple-double with 34 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds against the Rockets. He became just the fourth rookie this season with at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists (Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, Skal Labissiere).

“It was unbelievable,” Devin Booker said. “It was good to see. He’s getting a chance to play, getting an opportunity to play and taking full advantage of it. With that being one of my closest friends and teammates, I’m just happy to see him succeeding out there.”

Tyler Ulis Finishes with 34 Points, 9 Assists, 9 Rebounds

Coming into this game, Ulis had been averaging 10.9 points and 7.2 assists since the All-Star break. Head Coach Earl Watson did not seem surprised by his point guard’s success.

“I knew Tyler could be special quickly,” Watson said. “If you watched his play in summer league, he showed flashes. An amazing game at his size and as a rookie point guard, that’s great numbers.”

Measuring in at just 5’10”, Ulis became the first Suns player shorter than six-foot to ever score 30 points in a game, and he did so while shooting 68-percent from the field. Ulis currently has more assist-point double-doubles (5) than all other rookies combined.

“I’m just trying to prove to myself and everybody else that I can play,” Ulis said.

Devin Booker Scores 27 vs Rockets

Booker had a strong outing as well with 27 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds, while shooting a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

Although the Suns kept it close, an early first quarter deficit was too much to overcome as they fell to the Rockets 123-116.

The Suns take the next few days off, but will gear up to face the Golden State Warriors at home on Wednesday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.

Highlights: Suns 116 Rockets 123