Troy Daniels Scores Career-High Against Raptors

With Devin Booker still sidelined with injury, the Suns would need someone to step up on offense as they faced off against the third best team in the East. Troy Daniels had no problem accepting that role on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Daniels was lights out from beyond the arc shooting 70-percent from deep as he tied his season-high with seven threes. He joins Wesley Person as the only Suns players with multiple games of seven-plus triples off the bench in a season.

“My teammates were finding me. I had a couple go in early, which is very important and then the rest were just falling.”

The 26-year-old shooting guard scored a career-high 32 points while shooting 68.7 percent from the field.

“We tried to keep him on the floor as much as we can,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “He’s got an NBA skill of being able to really shoot the basketball and it’s good to see him have a great night.”

After trailing by 15 points during the third quarter, Daniels would help lead the Suns back into the game during the fourth quarter. Although the Suns battle through a closely contested final 12 minutes, it would not be enough as they fell to the Raptors 115-109.

Tyler Ulis finished with 16 points, five rebounds and a game-high eight assists, but even in the effort displayed by his team, the second-year guard is more focused on the final outcome.

“We want to get some wins,” Ulis said. “We’re going out there and fighting, playing our hearts out, but we just want to come up with a couple.”

Both Greg Monroe and Alex Len were huge for the Suns in the paint. Monroe finished with a double-double scoring 17 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Alex Len scored nine points to go along with his five blocks.

The Suns have the next two nights off before they hit the road for their Saturday matchup against the Timberwolves. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.