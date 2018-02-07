T.J. Warren Scores 24 Points in Suns Loss to Lakers

T.J. Warren. Tony Buckets. Scorin’ Warren. Whatever you want to call him, the ever-improving small forward has continued to get it done on the offensive side of the ball this season.

Every year Warren has shown vast improvements in his game and is currently averaging career-highs in almost every statistical category. He is up to almost 20 points per game on over 50 percent shooting.

To put into perspective on just how impressive that is, only six players in the entire NBA are averaging at least 19 points while shooting 50 percent or more from the field. The other five are all All-Stars this season (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Karl-Anthony Towns).

Tuesday night was no different for Warren as he scored 24 points to go along with his six rebounds against the Lakers. The game would be a constant back-and-forth battle until the Suns hit a cold spell near the end of the fourth that gave the Lakers a 112-93 victory.

Rookie Josh Jackson continued his hot streak putting up his second-career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they head back to Phoenix to face the Spurs on Wednesday night. Head down to Talking Stick Resort Arena to watch the Suns face one of their most historic rivals and experience a halftime performance by Alice Cooper. If you’re not able to make it, be sure to tune-in to Fox Sports Arizona to catch the action.