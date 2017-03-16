Suns Start Tyler Ulis, Notches First-Career Double-Double

Tyler Ulis Records Double-Double vs Kings

The Suns rolled out their youngest starting lineup in franchise history on Wednesday against the Kings. Tyler Ulis, Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, Marquese Chriss and Alex Len have an average age of just 21 years and 258 days.

“We’re building for the future,” Alan Williams said. “That’s what we are focusing on right now and we know that it’s going to be special.”

Highlights: Suns 101 Kings 107

This was Ulis’ first-career start and he definitely took advantage of it dishing a career-high 13 assists with only one turnover.

“I think it’s exciting,” Williams said about Ulis. “He creates great tempo and it’s a good thing for the first unit.”

Not only was Ulis finding his teammates, but he was effective scoring with 13 points to notch his first-career double-double. He became the first Suns rookie with at least 12 points and 12 assists in a game since Steve Nash in 1996.

“Speaks volumes,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “He plays the right way, gets teammates involved, and a double-double for him. Big time.”

Tyler Ulis Steals the Ball, Follows Up with No-Look Assist

Williams had another strong game off the bench putting up 14 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double in the past 11 games.

The Suns remain at home to face the Orlando Magic on Friday before heading out on a six-game road trip. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.