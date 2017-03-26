Suns Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Hornets

The Hornets took a commanding lead early going up 22 at halftime, but the young Suns never gave up and continued to fight their way back.

Tyler Ulis hit a midrange jumper to make it a six-point game in the fourth quarter. This was followed up by an acrobatic layup from T.J. Warren to bring the Suns within four, with under five minutes remaining.

Highlights: Suns vs Hornets

Although Kemba Walker (31 points) and Marvin Williams (21 points) would ultimately hold the Suns off 120-106, the Suns battled until the final whistle, including a three-pointer from Ulis with 15 second remaining. The rookie point guard finished with 16 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

T.J. Warren Double-Double vs Hornets

Warren put up 21 points with 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. He also tied his season-high with four steals. The double-double machine Alan Williams finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds

The Suns head to Atlanta for their final game of this road trip to take on the Hawks. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.

Alan Williams Double-Double vs Hornets