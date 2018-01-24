Second Unit Provides Bright Spot in Suns Loss to Pacers

It was a tough game for the Suns on Wednesday night, but three players came off the bench to make the most of their opportunity as the team faced-off against the Pacers.

Greg Monroe battled in the paint totaling a season-high 17 rebounds. That combined with his 16points gave him his sixth double-double in a Suns uniform.

Monroe is the only player this season with two games of 15-plus points and 15-plus rebounds off the bench this season. The only other two players who have even done this once this season are Alex Len and Bam Adebayo. Suns’ Alan Williams led the NBA with three 15-and-15 games last season.

Troy Williams extended his franchise record for most consecutive games hitting a three off the bench as he knocked one down in his 28th straight game. The first-year-Sun totaled 19 points including three three-pointers.

Lastly, Josh Jackson continues to have a strong month of January as the rookie led the Suns in scoring with 20 points while shooting 63 percent from the field on Wednesday. Jackson is currently averaging 14.1 points this month as he continues to get more comfortable in the NBA.

Although the bench had a strong performance, the Pacers early lead was too much for the Suns to ever overcome as they fell 116-101.

The Suns head back to Phoenix as the team gears up to face the New York Knicks on Friday. The team will be celebrating Latin Night, brought to you by Dos Equis, at Talking Stick Resort Arena. As part of Latin Night and the NBA’s new partnership with Nike, the Suns will debut their City Edition uniform that honors the Hispanic heritage of the community the Suns have proudly represented for 50 years.

The first 2,500 fans ages 21 and older in attendance at Friday’s Latin Night celebration will receive an exclusive Los Suns t-shirt, brought to you by Dos Equis.

If you’re not able to make it out, be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona. Keep a close eye on the Fox Sports Arizona broadcast for your chance to win a 4k SmartTV and a shot for One-Million dollars.