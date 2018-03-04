Payton Notches Second Triple-Double in Nine Games as Sun

Elfrid Payton continued his hot start to his Suns career as the team tipped-off against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Payton came into the game averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists in his eight games as a Sun. To put those numbers into perspective, only LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are averaging those stats this season.

By the end of the third quarter, Payton already had his fifth double-double as a Sun, but he didn’t stop there. He grabbed five more rebounds in the fourth to secure his second triple-double since being traded to Phoenix.

Payton’s nine games needed to record two triple-doubles are the fewest ever by a Sun. The 24-year-old finished the game with 11 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. His 14 assists are the most by a Sun since Brandon Knight in 2015 (15).

Elfrid Payton Records Triple-Double In Loss Vs. Hawks

T.J. Warren also shined in Atlanta scoring a game-high 35 points, including 17 in just the second quarter. This was Warren’s fifth 30-point game of the season and sixth of his career.

Unfortunately for the Suns, it would not be enough as Taurean Prince would hit a three in the final seconds to secure a 113-112 win for the Hawks.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they travel to Miami to face the Heat on Monday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.