Payton Notches Second Triple-Double in Nine Games as Sun

by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Mar 04, 2018

Elfrid Payton continued his hot start to his Suns career as the team tipped-off against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Payton came into the game averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists in his eight games as a Sun. To put those numbers into perspective, only LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are averaging those stats this season.  

By the end of the third quarter, Payton already had his fifth double-double as a Sun, but he didn’t stop there. He grabbed five more rebounds in the fourth to secure his second triple-double since being traded to Phoenix. 

Payton’s nine games needed to record two triple-doubles are the fewest ever by a Sun. The 24-year-old finished the game with 11 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. His 14 assists are the most by a Sun since Brandon Knight in 2015 (15). 

Elfrid Payton Records Triple-Double In Loss Vs. Hawks

T.J. Warren also shined in Atlanta scoring a game-high 35 points, including 17 in just the second quarter. This was Warren’s fifth 30-point game of the season and sixth of his career.

Unfortunately for the Suns, it would not be enough as Taurean Prince would hit a three in the final seconds to secure a 113-112 win for the Hawks. 

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they travel to Miami to face the Heat on Monday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona. 

Tags
Payton, Elfrid, Hawks, Suns

Related Content

Payton, Elfrid

Hawks

Suns