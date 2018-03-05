By the Numbers: Devin Booker's Rise to Stardom

The biggest bright spot for the Suns this season has been Devin Booker and his rise to NBA stardom. The young shooting guarding continued to shine as he took the court on Monday night against the Miami Heat.

In just his third season, Booker is averaging 25.2 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Only seven other players in the history of the NBA have averaged these numbers within their first three seasons (Elgin Baylor, Dave Bing, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Dwayne Wade and Jerry West).

The 21-year-old is one of just nine players in the league currently averaging this stat line. The other eight? All NBA All-Stars this season (Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMarcus Cousins, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James and Damian Lillard).

Before last game, Booker had a streak of four straight games scoring at least 30 points. This was tied for the longest streak in the NBA this season. Only five other players have accomplished this (Antetokounmpo, Curry, Anthony Davis, Lillard and Russell Westbrook).

Highlights: Devin Booker Scores 31 Points vs Heat

Booker notched yet another 30-point game against the Heat on Monday. He finished the game with 31 points, five assists and two rebounds. This was his fifth 30-point outing in his last six games, his 21st of the season (fourth in the NBA) and 41st of his career (tied with Dick Van Arsdale for eighth in Suns history).

Booker is currently the only player in the league who has scored 30-points in more than 41 percent of the games he has played in this season.

Although the Suns fell to the Heat 125-103, Booker’s success cannot be ignored. He will look to officially begin another 30-point streak as the Suns travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Thursday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.