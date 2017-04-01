Marquese Chriss Sets Career-High vs Portland

The Suns were down by 25 points early on in the game, but a huge second quarter from Marquese Chriss helped them battle back on Saturday night.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Chriss went five-for-five in the second for 13 points. The rookies finished the game with 19, but his impressive play on the glass is what shined against the Trail Blazers.

Chriss led the Suns in rebounding with a career-high 13 boards. Only two other rookies this season have put up more points with at least 13 rebounds (Joel Embiid and Willy Hernangomez). Chriss notched his third double-double while shooting a highly-efficient 70-percent from the field and added in two blocks and a steal.

Marquese Chriss 19 Points, 13 Rebounds vs Portland

Devin Booker continued his hot-streak scoring 31 points and dishing out seven assists. The sophomore is currently averaging 39.2 points and 6.7 assists over the past four games.

Devin Booker Scores 31 vs Portland

Despite big games from Booker, Chriss and T.J. Warren (25 points), the Suns couldn’t overcome the dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum who combined for 60 points. The Suns fell 130-117.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they return home on Sunday to take on the Houston Rockets. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.

Highlights: Suns 117, Trail Blazers 130