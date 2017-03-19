Jarell Eddie Scores 13 Off Bench in Suns Debut

Jarell Eddie Drains the 3-pointer

No Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Tyson Chandler, Brandon Knight, Dragan Bender, Leandro Barbosa or Ronnie Price.

The Suns faced off against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday with just eight men in their rotation. This included newly-signed Jarell Eddie coming off the bench.

Eddie played 29 minutes in his first game wearing a Suns jersey, scoring 13 points with two three-pointers. He has spent most of his three-year career in the NBA Developmental League, but played 26 games with the Washington Wizards last season.

He was the three-point shootout champion at the 2015 NBA D-League All-Star Game while he was on the Austin Spurs. Head Coach Earl Watson was one of his assistant coaches with Austin at the time.

Tyler Ulis Double-Double vs Pistons

Tyler Ulis once again had a very impressive start with 17 points, 11 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. This was his second-career double-double, his second in three games.

Alan Williams continued his hot offensive presence off the bench with 11 points, to go along with his 12 rebounds. He has now scored in double-digits in 13 straights games.

Alan Williams Double-Double vs Pistons

Unfortunately, the Suns did not seem to have the firepower to hold off the Pistons, falling 112-92.

The Suns continue their road trip as they head to Miami to face the Heat on Tuesday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.

Highlights: Suns vs Pistons