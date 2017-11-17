Greg Monroe Puts Up Double-Double in Suns Debut

Greg Monroe Gets Double-Double vs Rockets

The Suns traded for Greg Monroe on November 7, but the center hadn’t played yet due to a calf injury. That changed on Thursday as Monroe not only suited up, but was placed in the Suns starting lineup against the Rockets.

The game against may not have gone the Suns way, but that did not stop Monroe from having an impressive debut. The big man finished with 20 points on 71 percent from the field to go along with his 11 rebounds.

“The only guy in our lineup with four years of experience, and he just knows how to play the game and lets the game come to him,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “He wasn’t overpowering in any way, but he was very solid, very solid.”

Monroe wasn’t the only Suns play with a double-double as Devin Booker finished with 18 points and 10 assists. Booker is continuing to improve his playmaking ability as he becomes the main distributor for the team.

“I think teams were early in the year making it tough for him to get the ball, so if you give it to him right off the bat then he doesn’t have to work to get it,” Triano said.

Troy Daniels caught fire in the second quarter tying a Suns franchise record with six three-pointers in a quarter. He finished the game with a total of seven threes and a team-high 23 points.

Although the Suns shot 66-percent from three and 56-percent overall in the first half, their defense would not hold up allowing 90 first-half points to the Rockets. This would be to much for the Suns to overcome as as the Rockets took the game 142-116.

“We’ve got to be better tomorrow,” Triano said. “Hopefully the loss stings enough that you have pride and you bounce back tomorrow.”

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Friday night. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.