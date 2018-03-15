Despite Strong First Quarter Start, Suns Fall to Jazz

After a rough start against the Cavaliers in their previous game, the Suns came out with a ton of energy and effort as they battled against the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Seven different Suns scored in the first quarter as the team took a 23-20 lead into the second. The team knew they needed to spread the ball early as the Jazz looked to be focusing in on Devin Booker.

The Jazz followed up the Suns strong first quarter with a strong second of their own. They started off on a 13-3 run and carried that onto a 56-42 halftime lead.

“A lack of focus for a small window of time there and they made you pay for it,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “They’re a good basketball team. They make you pay if you make a mistake.”

That mistake seemed to be detrimental to the Suns. No matter how much they fought and battled, they just couldn’t find their way out of the deficit.

“We competed for big chunks of the game, but if you don’t compete for all 48 or you lose your focus a little bit, they’re going to make you pay,” Triano said. “That’s why they’re effective.”

Highlights: Suns 88 Lakers 116

The Jazz closed out the game with a 116-88 victory, but even in the loss, Triano liked how his team competed.

“I thought we played hard early,” Triano said. “We had a little bit of a lapse with three minutes to go in the second quarter. Otherwise, we were playing well.”

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 19 points to go along with his nine rebounds. Josh Jackson came off the bench to score 17 points and grab nine boards of his own.

The Suns return home on Saturday to face the Golden State Warriors. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.