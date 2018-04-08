Danuel House Jr. Scores Career-High in Suns Home Finale

Devin Booker, Tyson Chandler, Marquese Chriss, Josh Jackson, Elfrid Payton, T.J. Warren and Alan Williams were all sidelined as the Suns tipped-off against the Golden State Warriors for their final home game of the season.

With only nine active players for the matchup, it was going to be a test of endurance and hustle facing the defending champions.

The young Suns responded early spreading the ball and battling on the glass as they held their own throughout the first quarter. The team trailed by only four entering the second, but it was only a matter of time until the Warriors would get hot.

Klay Thompson helped lead Golden State to a 14-point halftime lead, but the scrappy Suns weren’t going to let the game get out of hand as the team brought the game to within single digits early in the third.

Despite outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter, it was not enough as the Suns fell 117-100. Even in the loss, Head Coach Jay Triano was proud of the team’s effort.

“The guys that played, they played the right way, the play hard,” Triano said. “We’re trying to figure out who fits where in the organization as we move forward, and I think they’re all continuing to battle and give an honest effort.”

House Goes Behind-The-Head for Fast Break Throwdown

In just his second-career start, the Suns relied heavily on Danuel House Jr., who scored a career-high 16 points in the team’s last outing against the Warriors. House made the most of his opportunity on Sunday exceeding that career-high with 22 points to go along with his eight rebounds.

“With the opportunity to play he’s shown that he knows how to play the game,” Triano said about House. “I think he’s a guy that’s used this opportunity to showcase what he can do.”

An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2016, House is out to prove that he deserves his spot in the NBA.

“I come and play hard and try to make the right plays and that I’m able to step up and do things for the team that they need me to,” House said. “My main goal, my main objective is just to show that I belong in this league and that I deserve to be here.”

Dragan Bender (14 points, 14 rebounds), Alex Len (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Tyler Ulis (15 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles. It was the first time this season that three Suns recorded double-doubles in the same game.

Bender’s battle in the paint paid off as his 14 rebounds were a career-high. Triano liked the aggression he saw from the second-year forward.

“He’s going to get physically stronger,” Triano said. “He’s going to be a guy that can battle inside better with strength. Rebounding is one of those things and it was good to see him have a good game on the glass tonight.”

The Suns will have one more game to wrap up the 2017-18 season as the team travels to Dallas to face the Mavericks. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.