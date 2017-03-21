Chriss Continues Impressive Rookie Season vs Heat

Marquese Chriss had another impressive outing on Tuesday against the Miami Heat.

Chriss scored 24 points while shooting an efficient 77.8% from the field and knocking down both his three-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds and two steals.

Chriss Drops 24 Points vs Heat

The high-flying rookie is averaging 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and shooting 40% from three-point range in his past four games.

Chriss continues to shine near the top of his class. For rookies averaging at least 20 minutes a game, Chriss ranks top 10 in points (8th), rebounds (4th), blocks (2nd), steals (4th), win shares (5th), field goal percentage (3rd), and three-point percentage (8th).

Alex Len Puts Up Double-Double vs Heat

Leandro Barbosa had a strong game off the bench for the Suns scoring 13 points, but it just wasn’t enough as they fell to the Heat 112-97. Alex Len grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with his 12 points for a double-double in the loss.

The team will continue their road trip as they travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.

