Booker, Len, Warren Lead Suns to Victory Over Bulls

Devin Booker Scores 33 vs Bulls

Dragan Bender received his first career start on Tuesday night as the Suns traveled to Chicago to face the Bulls.

After defeating the Bulls the week prior, the Suns went into the game with a chance for their first season series sweep against Chicago since 2007-08. Alex Len, TJ Warren and Devin Booker seemed to be on a mission to make that happen.

Len came off the bench and battled his way to 10 first half rebounds in just 12 minutes. The big man finished the game with 13 points and tied a career-high with 18 rebounds.

“Alex went from starting to not starting to not playing a couple games to playing,” Booker said, “To have that same dedication, that same fight every time he gets that opportunity, that shows a lot of character.”

Booker missed last game with injury, but jumped into the lineup and didn’t skip a beat. Booker led the game with 33 points to go along with his nine rebounds and four assists. He is now tied for the second most 30-point games in the NBA with eight, trailing only LeBron James.

Booker with the Game-Saving Block Against Bulls

Booker’s most impressive play came on the defensive end. With just 24 seconds remaining Booker chased down and blocked a Kris Dunn fast-break layup to secure the win for the Suns.

“That was really exciting,” Booker said. “They got a steal and you know it’s crunch time. Whatever I need to do to win, that’s what I did. I had to get back.”

Warren added 25 points and seven rebounds as the Suns defeated the Bulls 104-99. The team is undefeated (5-0) when Warren scores at least 25 points.

TJ Warren Steals the Ball and Finishes with Dunk

“I’m proud of this team,” Booker said. “We fought hard tonight.”

The Suns will continue their season-long road trip as the team travels to Detroit to face the Pistons on Wednesday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.