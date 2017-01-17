Phoenix Suns in Mexico City
The Phoenix Suns made history this season by hosting consecutive games in Mexico City.
Devin Booker Dominates in Mexico City
The Phoenix Suns made history this season by hosting consecutive games in Mexico City. The Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs in the first back-to-back regular-season games in Mexico.
Suns Explore Mexico City
Suns Explore the Culture of Mexico City
The Phoenix Suns experienced Mexico City in every fashion...including eating grasshoppers?
Suns Take the Court for Practice in Mexico City
The Suns hit the practice court getting prior to taking on the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City.
Suns in the Mexico City Community
Suns Host NBA Cares Unified Clinic
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks held an NBA Cares Unified Clinic in Mexico City.
Suns Join Mexico City Fans for NBA Fan Zone
The Phoenix Suns and the Mexico City community geared up for NBA Fan Zone.
Phoenix Suns Lead Youth Basketball Clinic
Head Coach Earl Watson, Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss held a youth basketball clinic with Fundación Carlos Slim.
Suns in Mexico Photo Gallery
Click here for photos from the Phoenix Suns trip to Mexico.
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks
Devin Booker Goes for 39 Against Mavericks
Devin Booker set the NBA record for most points in a regular season game in Mexico. He also set the Suns franchise record for most in a quarter after putting up 28 in the fourth.
Highlights: Suns 108, Mavericks 113
Despite 28 fourth quarter points from Devin Booker, Suns fell to the Mavericks 113-108.
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs
Suns Battle Back to Beat Spurs 108-105
In their second game in Mexico City, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Spurs 108-105.
Booker Ties Career-High with 39 Points vs Spurs
Devin Booker drops 39 points for the second consecutive game, as the Suns beat the Spurs 108-105.