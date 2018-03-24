The Numbers Behind Devin Booker's Historic Night

NBA HISTORY:

Devin Booker is just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70-plus in a game joining Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson. This was just the 11th 70-point game in NBA history, and the first since Bryant scored 81 against the Raptors in 2006.

Booker is the only active player with a 70-point game, meaning he has the highest scoring career-high of any player currently in the NBA.

His 51 second half points were the most since Bryant scored 55 in the second half against Toronto in 2006.

Highlights: Devin Booker Scores 70

AMONG THE GREATS:

At 20 years, 145 days old at the time, Booker became the youngest player to ever record a 70-point game—in fact, he also became the youngest to record a 60-point game and third-youngest to record a 50-point game (Brandon Jennings, LeBron James).

Booker has a greater career-high than the top two career scorers in NBA history and three of the top four: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1st, career-high of 55), Karl Malone (2nd, career-high of 61) and Michael Jordan (4th, career-high of 69).

With 20 free throws made in the second half at Boston on March 24, DEVIN BOOKER tied the NBA record for most free throws made in one half. He matched the record of 20 initially set by Michael Jordan in the second half at Miami on Dec. 30, 1992.

Devin Booker Reflects on Historic 70 Point Game

AMONG GUARDS:

Among guards, the 70-point outing was the third-highest in NBA history.

The top four scoring games by guards are now: Bryant (81 vs. Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006); Thompson (73 at Detroit on April 9, 1978); Booker (70 at Boston on March 24, 2017); Michael Jordan (69 at Cleveland on March 28, 1990).

The four guards included here represent a lineage of inspiration as Jordan has said he idolized Thompson, Bryant has said he idolized Jordan, and Booker has said he idolized Bryant.

Melvin Booker Joins His Son Devin on Suns Live

PHOENIX SUNS HISTORY:

On March 24, 1990 Tom Chambers set the Suns franchise record by scoring 60 points against the Seattle Supersonics. Exactly 27 years later on March 24, 2017, Booker broke that record by scoring 70 points.

Booker’s performance was the first 70-point game in Suns history, the second 60-point game and the sixth 50-point game.

In addition to most points in a game with 70, DEVIN BOOKER set the Suns franchise record with 51 points in the second half, breaking the old mark of 43 points by Eddie Johnson in the second half at the L.A. Clippers on Nov. 12, 1988.

Booker also set the franchise record for the most field goals attempted in a game with 40 (prev. 37 by Charlie Scott on Dec. 19, 1973 and Gail Goodrich twice); most free throws made in a game with 24 (prev. 23 by Kevin Johnson on April 9, 1990); most free throws made in a half with 20 in the second half (prev. 17 by Johnson in the second half on April 9, 1990); most free throws attempted in a non-overtime game with 26 (prev. 25 by Connie Hawkins on Jan. 17, 1970); most free throws attempted in a half with 21 in the second half (prev. 19 by Jason Kidd in the second half on March 22, 1999).

Booker set a Suns franchise record for most points in a quarter by scoring 28 in the fourth vs. Dallas in Mexico City on Jan. 12, surpassing the previous record of 26 points set by Stephon Marbury (fourth quarter vs. San Antonio on Nov. 29, 2002). Booker later matched this with 28 in the fourth quarter of his record-setting game at Boston on March 24.

Not only was Booker red hot from the field, but he filled the stat sheet all across the board. He finished shooting 52.5% from the field, 24-of-26 from the free throw line, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists, got three steals, and yeah let’s throw a block in there as well.