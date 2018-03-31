Jason Kidd: One of the Most Versatile Guards of his Generation

The Suns had some of the most legendary point guards of the 90’s on their roster, but possibly none as versatile as Jason Kidd. There was almost nothing Kidd couldn’t do on the basketball court and his tenure on the Suns proved just that.

Kidd was named Pac-10 Player of the Year and was consensus first-team All-American in 1994 while at the University of California. This led to the Dallas Mavericks selecting him second overall the following year in the NBA draft.

Jason Kidd: 2018 Hall of Fame

Kidd’s stellar first season in the league landed him co-Rookie of the Year alongside Hall of Fame classmate Grant Hill. By his second year he upped his numbers across the board and was named a starter in the All-Star game as just a sophomore.

Midway through his third season Kidd was traded to the Phoenix Suns where he teamed up with another All-Star point guard in Kevin Johnson as well as a rookie in Steve Nash.

His time in the Valley were some of the best statistical years of his 19-year-career. Three of his five seasons on the Suns he led the league in assists per game and continued his All-Star nods in 1997-98, 1999-00 and 2000-01.

Steve Nash on What He Learned from Jason Kidd

Kidd did it all in a Suns uniform and to this day he still holds the franchise record for most triple-doubles during his career in Phoenix with 25. He also did his work on the defensive end, earning himself three All-Defensive Team honors while on the Suns.

The journey of the ten-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA point guard was a long one, but the ultimate reward came in 2011 when he finally was able to holster the Larry O’Brien Trophy after winning the NBA Championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

Tyson Chandler on Jason Kidd

Although Kidd’s time in Phoenix may not have been long, he left a lasting impact on an organization that has seen some of the greatest point guards of all-time come through. From his triple-doubles to his defensive hustle, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is receiving one of the most versatile athletes the sport of basketball has ever and will ever see.