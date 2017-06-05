Zach Collins: Draft Profile and Stats

Zach Collins

Position: Center

Center School: Gonzaga

Gonzaga Height: 6’11”

6’11” Weight: 230 Lbs

230 Lbs Age: 19

19 Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Brad Daugherty

Brad Daugherty Strengths: Defense, Jump Shot, Strength

Defense, Jump Shot, Strength 2016-17 Stats:10 ppg. 5.9 reb. 1.8 blk. 0.5 stl.

Zach Collins has the potential to be a stretch-five in the NBA if he actually gets the opportunity. He shot 47.6% from deep in college, although it was only on 21 attempts. In his one year at Gonzaga, Collins was looked at more as a post player where he was able to back defenders down to get to the rim. Defensively he has a high motor and can control the paint as he averaged 1.8 blocks per game. He had one of his most impressive games in the national semifinal against South Carolina where he put up 14 points, 13 rebounds and had six blocks to help lead Gonzaga to the National Championship game.

Collins would be an NBA-caliber player on his defense alone. What makes him an elite prospect is his ability on both ends of the floor. Jonathan Tjarks - TheRinger.com

