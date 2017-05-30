Jarrett Allen

Positon: Center

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 234 lbs

School: Texas

2016-17 Stats: 13.4 ppg. 0.8 ast. 8.5 reb. 0.6 stl. 1.5 blk. 56.6% fg.

During his freshman and only season at Texas, Jarrett Allen claimed All-Big 12 Conference Third Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer team accolades. Allen led the team in rebounds, blocked shots and minutes played, as well as ranked second in scoring. He recorded 12 double-doubles on the season (tied for third-highest total by a UT freshman in school history), including eight in Big 12 Conference play.

2017 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: Day 2

Zak Irvin

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 211 lbs

School: Michigan

2016-17 Stats: 13 ppg. 3.0 ast. 4.5 reb. 0.9 stl. 45.3% fg. 34.4% 3p.

Zak Irvin helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten Tournament championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, including an upset of No. 2 seed Louisville. Irvin finishes his college career ranked third all-time for three-point field goals made in Michigan’s history and was named All-Big Ten Tournament team in 2016 and 2017. He scored in double figures in 31 of 38 games in his senior year, including a season-high 23 points against Virginia Tech.

Welsey Iwundu

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 193 lbs

School: Kansas State

2016-17 Stats: 13 ppg. 3.5 ast. 6.3 reb. 1 stl. 48.1% fg. 37.6% 3p.

During his senior season at Kansas State, Wesley Iwundu received the 2017 Ed Nealy Most Improved Player award. He joined Mitch Richmond as the only Wildcats in school history to tally 400+ points, 200+ rebounds and 100+ assists in a single season. He was named All-Big 12 Third Team during his Junior and Senior seasons.

"Everything about this process I'm enjoying.... I'm not taking this for granted." - Wesley Iwundu on the pre-draft workout process pic.twitter.com/nTbKAxem2I — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 30, 2017

Luke Kornet

Positon: Center

Height: 7’0”

Weight: 240 lbs

School: Vanderbilt

2016-17 Stats: 13.2 ppg. 1.2 ast. 6.2 reb. 0.5 stl. 2 blk. 40.6% fg. 32.7% 3p.

Luke Kornet leaves Vanderbilt as the program’s all-time leader in blocks with 210. He was named the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year and a first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches. Kornet was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team in his junior and senior seasons. He is also the NCAA career leader in three’s made by a seven-footer with 150.

"It was a cool feeling...it hasn't really hit me. It's cool looking back when I used to come here and watch Nash." - AZ native Luke Kornet pic.twitter.com/c4J9U9H968 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 30, 2017

Kennedy Meeks

Positon: Center

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 276 lbs

School: North Carolina

2016-17 Stats: 12.5 ppg. 1 ast. 9.5 reb. 1 stl. 1.2 blk. 55.4% fg.

Kennedy Meeks helped lead North Carolina to win the 2017 National Championship against Gonzaga. He had one of his most impressive games in the Final Four against Oregon where he tied his career-high with 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Coming out of high school he was a McDonald’s All-American and was named to the ACC All-Freshman team in 2014.

Semi Ojeleye

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 241 lbs

School: SMU

2016-17 Stats: 18.9 ppg. 1.5 ast. 6.8 reb. 0.4 stl. 0.4 blk. 48.8% fg. 42.4% 3p.

Semi Ojeleye transferred from Duke to Kansas for his junior/final season in college where he played and started in all 35 games. He ranked 3rd in scoring and 11th in rebounding in the AAC and scored in double-digits in 34-of-35 games, including 27 straight. He received AP All-American Honorable Mention and was awarded AAC Player of the Year and AAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

"We have ideas of what we look for in players. We pick guys based on who we think is the best available." - Pat Connelly, Suns Assistant GM pic.twitter.com/hknmiLkME9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 30, 2017

Devin Robinson

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 189 lbs

School: Florida

2016-17 Stats: 11.1 ppg. 0.6 ast. 6.1 reb. 0.9 stl. 0.8 blk. 47.5% fg. 39.1% 3p.

Devin Robinson showed tremendous growth in consistency and leadership during his junior and final year at Florida. He scored 935 points in 105 career games and did not miss a single game in his three college seasons. Robinson has highlight reel athleticism and was named to the 2015 SEC All-Freshman team. His size can cause matchup problems at small forward, with the ability to put the ball on the floor or pull up for a three-pointer. He was a five-star prospect coming out of high-school and was ranked 20th nationally by Rivals and 23rd in the ESPN100.