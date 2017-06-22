Phoenix Suns Draft Davon Reed with the 32nd Pick

The Phoenix Suns selected Davon Reed from the University of Miami with the 32nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Reed, a gifted athlete who, like Jackson, plays with intensity on both ends of the floor, was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team for his senior season at Miami in 2016-17. The 22-year-old guard also earned All-ACC Third Team honors after averaging career-highs of 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 33 games for the Hurricanes. At 6-6 and 208 pounds with a 7-1 wingspan, Reed owns a sweet shot, ranking sixth in ACC play by shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line and 10th by shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range in 2016-17.

“He’s a blue-collar player,” GM Ryan McDonough said. “We needed somebody that could defend their positon, make open spot-up shots and brought some toughness and grit and reliability. We feel Davon checks all those boxes.”

Overall, Reed finished his four-year career at Miami ranked fourth in school history in games played (131), fifth in minutes played (3,679), seventh in three-point makes (202) and 16th in scoring (1,343). In addition to an abundance of other academic honors throughout his college career, he won the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award in 2017, presented annually to the conference’s top scholar-athlete in men’s basketball. A native of Ewing, New Jersey, Reed was a star prep player at Princeton Day School.