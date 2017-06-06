Jarrett Allen: Draft Profile and Stats

Position: Center

Center School: Texas

Texas Height: 6’10”

6’10” Weight: 235 Lbs

235 Lbs Age: 19

19 Hometown: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Lorenzen Wright

Lorenzen Wright Strengths: Size, Rebounding, Potential

Size, Rebounding, Potential 2016-17 Stats:13.4 ppg. 8.4 reb. 0.8 ast. 1.5 blk. 0.6 stl.

Jarrett Allen posses the size and athleticism to become an effective center at the next level. With a 7’5” wingspan, Allen has no problem grabbing rebounds (8.4 per game) and blocking shots (1.5 per game). Whether it’s throwing down explosive alley-oops or swatting away shots, Allen gives teams a spark of athleticism. Allen led Texas in rebounds, blocked shots and minutes played, as well as ranked second in scoring. He recorded 12 double-doubles on the season (tied for third-highest total by a UT freshman in school history), including eight in Big 12 Conference play.

Allen is a long athletic and mobile post player that is oozing with potential. Jeff Borzello - ESPN.com

Awards: