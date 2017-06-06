Jarrett Allen: Draft Profile and Stats

by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Jun 06, 2017

  • Position:Center
  • School:Texas
  • Height:6’10”
  • Weight:235 Lbs
  • Age:19
  • Hometown:Austin, Texas
  • NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Lorenzen Wright
  • Strengths:Size, Rebounding, Potential
  • 2016-17 Stats:13.4 ppg. 8.4 reb. 0.8 ast. 1.5 blk. 0.6 stl.

Jarrett Allen posses the size and athleticism to become an effective center at the next level. With a 7’5” wingspan, Allen has no problem grabbing rebounds (8.4 per game) and blocking shots (1.5 per game). Whether it’s throwing down explosive alley-oops or swatting away shots, Allen gives teams a spark of athleticism. Allen led Texas in rebounds, blocked shots and minutes played, as well as ranked second in scoring. He recorded 12 double-doubles on the season (tied for third-highest total by a UT freshman in school history), including eight in Big 12 Conference play.

Awards:

  • Third-Team All-Big 12 (2017)

  • Big 12 All Newcomer Team (2017)

  • USBWA All-District VII Team

  • NABC All-District 8 Second Team

