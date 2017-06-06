Jarrett Allen: Draft Profile and Stats
Jarrett Allen: Draft Profile and Stats
- Position:Center
- School:Texas
- Height:6’10”
- Weight:235 Lbs
- Age:19
- Hometown:Austin, Texas
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Lorenzen Wright
- Strengths:Size, Rebounding, Potential
- 2016-17 Stats:13.4 ppg. 8.4 reb. 0.8 ast. 1.5 blk. 0.6 stl.
Jarrett Allen posses the size and athleticism to become an effective center at the next level. With a 7’5” wingspan, Allen has no problem grabbing rebounds (8.4 per game) and blocking shots (1.5 per game). Whether it’s throwing down explosive alley-oops or swatting away shots, Allen gives teams a spark of athleticism. Allen led Texas in rebounds, blocked shots and minutes played, as well as ranked second in scoring. He recorded 12 double-doubles on the season (tied for third-highest total by a UT freshman in school history), including eight in Big 12 Conference play.
Awards:
- Third-Team All-Big 12 (2017)
- Big 12 All Newcomer Team (2017)
- USBWA All-District VII Team
- NABC All-District 8 Second Team