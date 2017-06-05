Dennis Smith: Draft Profile and Stats

Dennis Smith

Position: Point Guard

Point Guard School: NC State

NC State Height: 6’2”

6’2” Weight: 195 Lbs

195 Lbs Age: 19

19 Hometown: Godwin, North Carolina

Godwin, North Carolina NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Baron Davis

Baron Davis Strengths: Athleticism, Quickness, Potential

Athleticism, Quickness, Potential College Stats:18.1 ppg. 6.2 ast. 4.6 reb. 1.9 stl.

Dennis Smith is an extremely athletic point guard who uses his strength and speed to fight his way through the paint for a bucket. Whether it’s for a layup off the glass or to throw down a dunk, Smith is almost too explosive for a defense to stop. Smith has the tremendous ability to create his own shot and with his three-point shot improving throughout his freshman year, he can knock it down from just about anywhere. He showed off his playmaking ability in his only season at NC State dishing out 6.2 assists per game and was named ACC Rookie of the Year.

There are some who believe Smith could be the best of all the young point guard prospects this season, such is his toughness and ability. David Aldridge - NBA.com

Awards: