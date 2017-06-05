Dennis Smith: Draft Profile and Stats
Dennis Smith
- Position:Point Guard
- School:NC State
- Height:6’2”
- Weight:195 Lbs
- Age:19
- Hometown:Godwin, North Carolina
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Baron Davis
- Strengths:Athleticism, Quickness, Potential
- College Stats:18.1 ppg. 6.2 ast. 4.6 reb. 1.9 stl.
Dennis Smith is an extremely athletic point guard who uses his strength and speed to fight his way through the paint for a bucket. Whether it’s for a layup off the glass or to throw down a dunk, Smith is almost too explosive for a defense to stop. Smith has the tremendous ability to create his own shot and with his three-point shot improving throughout his freshman year, he can knock it down from just about anywhere. He showed off his playmaking ability in his only season at NC State dishing out 6.2 assists per game and was named ACC Rookie of the Year.
Awards:
- ACC Rookie of the Year (2017)
- Second-Team All-ACC (2017)
- ACC All-Freshman Team (2017)
- North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year (2015)