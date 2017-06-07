Bam Adebayo: Draft Profile and Stats
- Position:Center
- School:Kentucky
- Height:6’10”
- Weight:245 Lbs
- Age:19
- Hometown:Gatesville, North Carolina
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Tristan Thompson
- Strengths:Athleticism, Strength, Rebounding
- 2016-17 Stats:13.0 ppg. 8.0 reb. 0.8 ast. 1.5 blk. 0.7 stl.
Being 6’10” and 250 pounds, Endrice “Bam” Adebayo uses his size and athleticism to fly over the competition. He has tremendous dunking ability and a toughness that cannot be stopped in the paint. He is much quicker than other centers and can beat them up the court on a fast-break. Whether it’s lobs, put-backs or fast-breaks, Adebayo knows how to put on a show. Coming out of high school he was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball and North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. He was a dominant rim-protector in his lone season at Kentucky, averaging 1.5 blocks per game and was named Second-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team.
Awards:
- Second-Team All-SEC (2017)
- SEC All-Freshman Team (2017)
- McDonald’s All-American (2016)
- Jordan Brand Classic (2016)
- North Carolina Mr. Basketball (2016)
- North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year