Bam Adebayo: Draft Profile and Stats

Position: Center

Center School: Kentucky

Kentucky Height: 6’10”

6’10” Weight: 245 Lbs

245 Lbs Age: 19

19 Hometown: Gatesville, North Carolina

Gatesville, North Carolina NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Strengths: Athleticism, Strength, Rebounding

Athleticism, Strength, Rebounding 2016-17 Stats:13.0 ppg. 8.0 reb. 0.8 ast. 1.5 blk. 0.7 stl.

Being 6’10” and 250 pounds, Endrice “Bam” Adebayo uses his size and athleticism to fly over the competition. He has tremendous dunking ability and a toughness that cannot be stopped in the paint. He is much quicker than other centers and can beat them up the court on a fast-break. Whether it’s lobs, put-backs or fast-breaks, Adebayo knows how to put on a show. Coming out of high school he was named North Carolina Mr. Basketball and North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. He was a dominant rim-protector in his lone season at Kentucky, averaging 1.5 blocks per game and was named Second-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team.

He was arguably the best player in the team’s regular-season matchup against UCLA that featured at least six potential first-round picks. Mark Titus - TheRinger.com

