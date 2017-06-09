2017 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: June 9

Jordan Bell

Positon: Forward

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 223 lbs

School: Oregon

Oregon 2016-17 Stats:10.9 ppg. 8.8 reb. 1.8 ast. 2.2 blk. 1.3 stl. 63.6% fg.

Jordan Bell was the first player with five straight NCAA Tournamnet games of 12-plus rebounds since Houston's Hakeem Olajuwon in 1983-84. In his junior and final year at Oregon, Bell was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the year averaging 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. He finished his college career as Oregon's leader in blocks (235) and field goal percentage (61%).

Suns Pre-Draft Workout: June 9

Tim Kempton Jr.

Positon: Center

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 253 lbs

School: Lehigh

Lehigh 2016-17 Stats:20.4 ppg. 1.1 ast. 10.3 reb. 0.9 stl. 1.3 blk. 54.7% fg. 41.1% 3p.

Tim Kempton Jr. (son of former Sun and current broadcaster Tim Kempton) played all four years at Lehigh University where he received honorable mention All-American in 2015 and 2016. He is the Lehigh and Patriot League all-time leader in career rebounds and third in school history in career points. Kempton was named First-Team All-Patriot League three times and is a two-time Patriot Player of the Year.

Mathias Lessort

Positon: Forward

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 250 lbs

School: France

France 2016-17 Stats:10.3 ppg. 0.7 ast. 7.2 reb. 0.7 stl. 1.0 blk. 57.4% fg.

Mathias Lessort has represented France twice in FIBA play, at the 2015 U20 Euros and 2014 U20 Euros. He received French League Co-6th Man of the Year in 2016 while playing for Élan Chalon. In 2017 he won the French Cup and was a FIBA Europe Cup champion.

Davon Reed

Positon: Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 206 lbs

School: Miami

Miami 2016-17 Stats:14.9 ppg. 2.4 ast. 4.8 reb. 1.3 stl. 0.5 blk. 43.3% fg. 39.7% 3p.

Davon Reed averaged career highs across the board during his senior season at Miami. He made a three-pointer in the first 27 games of the year and finished with at least one triple in 32 of 33 outings. He ranked third in minutes, sixth in free throw percentage, eight in three-pointers and 10th in three-point percentage in the ACC. Reed was named All-ACC Third Team and ACC All-Defensive Team.

Andrew White III

Positon: Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 220 lbs

School: Syracuse

Syracuse 2016-17 Stats:18.5 ppg. 1.1 ast. 4.6 reb. 1.6 stl. 0.4 blk. 43.9% fg. 40% 3p.

Andrew White bounced around between schools in college, but improved everywhere he went. He finished up his senior year at Syracuse where he was named All-ACC Third Team and set a Syracuse record with 112 three-pointers. White was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a junior at Nebraska and shot better than 40 percent from deep in each of his final two seasons.

Tim Williams

Positon: Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 227 lbs

School: New Mexico

New Mexico 2016-17 Stats:17.4 ppg. 1.5 ast. 6.9 reb. 0.5 stl. 0.6 blk. 56.2% fg.

Tim Williams led New Mexico with 7.1 rebounds to go along with his 16.9 points per game in against their conference. In 11 games his senior year against Mountain West Conference opponents, Williams always scored in double-digits and shot 53.8 percent. His junior year he ws named All-Mountain West First Team by the media and Second Team by coaches.