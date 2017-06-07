2017 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: June 7, 2017

Laurynas Birutis

Positon: Center

Height: 7’1”

Weight: 214 lbs

School: Vyautus – Lithuania

2016-17 Stats: 9.0 ppg. 3.0 reb. 52.9% fg.

Laurynas Birutis is a 7’11” center who currently plays for Vytautas Prienai–Birštonas in the Lithuanian Basketball League. He began playing professional basketball when he was just 16 years old. He is a silver-medalist for the FIBA Europe Under 20 Championship in 2016 and won bronze in 2015 for the FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship. He made his debut on his new team in April 15, 2017 where he put up 17 points with four rebounds.

Pre-Draft Workouts: June 7

Dillon Brooks

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 220 lbs

School: Oregon

2016-17 Stats: 16.1 ppg. 2.6 ast. 4.6 reb. 1.1 stl. 0.5 blk. 48.8% fg. 40.1% 3p.

Dillon Brooks was an early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft, but withdrew his name to play a third season at Oregon. It worked out well for the 6’6” forward as he was named Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2017 and helped lead Oregon to the Final Four. He finished his college career as the 10th all-time scorer in Oregon history and became their career leader in NCAA Tournament scoring, field goals made and assists. Brooks was consensus second-team All-American in 2017.

Yoan Granvorka

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 185 lbs

School: Nancy (France) - Switzerland

2016-17 Stats: 7.5 ppg. 3.2 reb. 36.6% fg. 31.6% 3p.

Rodney Pryor

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 201 lbs

School: Georgetown

2016-17 Stats: 18 ppg. 1.3 ast. 5.0 reb. 0.8 stl. 0.7 blk. 48.2% fg. 41.4% 3p.

Rodney Pryor, a graduate student who earned honorable mention All-Big East honors, led Georgetown in scoring and ranked third in the Big East with 18 points per game. He finished tied for the team in rebounds with 5 per game. Pryor hit a team-best 84 three-point field goals and ranked third in the Big East in that category. His 577 points this season rank 15th all-time for a single season at Georgetown, while his 84 threes are the second-most in a single season.

"I feel like I'd fit in perfect here." - Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/j8CsNQz04u — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 7, 2017

Paul Watson

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 215 lbs

School: Fresno State

2016-17 Stats: 11.4 ppg. 1.3 ast. 5.2 reb. 0.9 stl. 0.7 blk. 41.4% fg. 34.1% 3p

Paul Watson grew up in Phoenix and went to Paradise High School. He showed off his athleticism while he was a participant at the 2017 College Basketball Slam Dunk Contest. He finished his college career ranked ninth in Fresno State’s history in blocked shots, three-pointers made and attempts. He also became the 16th top scorer in the program’s history with 1,361 points.

"It's amazing. Growing up here and watching the games.... it's just amazing to have this opportunity. It's a blessing. " - Paul Watson pic.twitter.com/RzemUTmZCw — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 7, 2017

Matt Williams

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 220 lbs

School: UCF

2016-17 Stats: 15.1 ppg. 1.9 ast. 4.3 reb. 0.7 stl. 39.1% fg. 38.4% 3p.

Matt Williams scored in double figures in 31 of 36 games his senior year at UCF. He made the second most threes in the nation with 126, which are the most in a season in AAC and UCF history. Williams scored a career-high 38 points (most by a conference in 2017) on 11 three-pointers (UCF and American Athletic Conference record) against USF.