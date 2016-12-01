Devin Booker Featured in Phoenix Magazine as Suns' Savior

Devin Booker Photo Shoot with Phoenix Magazine

The media spotlight appears to be growing larger and larger as Devin Booker’s sophomore season unfolds.

In the past month, the 20-year-old has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, CBS Sports and most recently Phoenix Magazine.

The Q&A from Phoenix Magazine dives into the pressure of being a franchise savior, pushing his game to the next level and being a young leader to the rookies.

“You know, your parents can want you to be something, your friends can want you to be something, but if you actually don't believe you can be that person then you [never will be]. So when I was a kid with my teachers telling me all the percentages of the people that [don't] make it to the NBA, you know I never listened to that. I had confidence in myself.”

Phoenix Magazine also discusses non-basketball related questions, such as his fashion sense, Drake and his inability to grow a Tyson Chandler-style beard.

“How old is Tyson? [34] I don't think it's in my genes. My dad doesn't even grow that much facial hair. So I don't think ever. Nor do I want it. Nah, not for me.”