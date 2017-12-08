Devin Booker to be Featured on NBA Inside Stuff, Airing Saturday, December 9th on NBA TV
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be featured on NBA Inside Stuff, airing tomorrow Saturday, December 9, on NBA TV at 3:00 p.m. (Phoenix time). Booker will be interviewed in the piece by Inside Stuff co-host Kristen Ledlow.
The ground-breaking sports and entertainment all-access show is hosted by Ledlow and former Suns forward Grant Hill. The 30-minute show is televised weekly throughout the NBA season, along with several special editions airing at select times during the year.