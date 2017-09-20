Suns Award $1 Million Grant to Refurbish 50 Arizona Courts

In honor of the Suns’ 50th season in the Valley, Suns Charities is refurbishing, renovating and building 50 courts throughout Arizona thanks to a $1 million grant approved by Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver and Phoenix Suns Charities.

The goal is to create safe and enjoyable environments for kids and entire communities to play the game we love.

“We’re honored to celebrate being a part of this great state for 50 years,” Sarver said. “We take a lot of pride in being a community leader and the investment in 50 basketball courts continues our long-standing commitment to giving back. Most importantly, today’s announcement ensures that the next generation has safe, welcoming and enjoyable places to play the game we love.”

The statewide community initiative was announced today by Sarver at an event to celebrate the completion of the first refurbished court located at Neighborhood Ministries, which provides community programs for under-resourced families and their children in inner city Phoenix.

“Neighborhood Ministries didn’t figure out how to find some money and fix our basketball court. The Phoenix Suns picked us,” Kit Danley of Neighborhood Ministries said. “Because of the branding and because of the identification they have with the team, this means so much. It feels like a hug from the Phoenix Suns.”

Alan Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. came out to spend time with the kids and break in the new court.

“It means a lot. It’s everything,” Williams said. “It’s why I do what I do. I do it for the city where I’m from and the people and the community here that have taught me so much, where I’ve gotten all my experiences and life lessons from. Just for me to be able to give back that same experience that I was able to have when I was younger is amazing.”

The 50 courts, located statewide, will be refurbished throughout the Suns season and are operated by the City of Phoenix, Boys & Girls Clubs, and Valley of the Sun YMCA, among others.

“Helping the community be strong is something very important to the Phoenix Suns organization,” Sarver said. “It’s important to me, it’s important to these guys, it’s important to the team, it’s important to the 300 people who work at the Phoenix Suns.”

This season, Phoenix Suns Charities will celebrate 30 years of giving back through its mission of supporting children and family services throughout Arizona. Since its inception in 1988, Phoenix Suns Charities has distributed more than $20 million to local non-profits and organizations in need and the entire Suns organization has embedded itself locally by supporting community efforts through hundreds of player appearances and thousands of volunteer hours by Suns players and staff.