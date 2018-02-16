NBA Cares: Devin Booker Continues to Give Back

From helping hand out food for Thanksgiving to shopping with underprivileged kids during the holidays, Devin Booker has always reached out to the Phoenix community. He expanded those efforts even further during All-Star weekend as he partnered with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles.

Booker joined in on the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service where he worked with Baby2Baby to help pack bags for children in need. Baby2Baby is a non-profit that provides basic necessities to kids zero to twelve years and old and will donate items to over 180,000 kids this year alone.

“That’s a big number,” Booker said. “That’s incredible. This event that the NBA puts on shows it's bigger than basketball. You’re affecting people’s lives. I think this is a great event.”

He packed backpacks with school supplies, clothes and was sure to include a special note written by himself for each child. Booker credits his willingness to give back to the way he was taught growing up.

“From my parents,” Booker said. “That’s just how I was raised. At the same time, I’ve witnessed it with my own eyes being around people that are less fortunate. I have really close friends who are less fortunate. Anything I can do to help them, I always want to do.”

Booker sees being in the NBA as an opportunity to reach even more people.

“Now it’s on a greater platform where I can actually come out here and change people’s lives,” Booker said.

From Phoenix to Los Angeles, Booker continues his community outreach and putting smiles on fan’s faces wherever he goes.