Suns Q&A with Young MC

How excited are to perform in front of Suns fans during the halftime performance on Saturday?

It will be great because I’ve been living here now for 11 years. I’ve gone to a few Suns games and I have done several other NBA halftimes, but I’ve never done a Suns halftime. So it’s going to be exciting for me being able to go to one in my hometown now where I live.

As the Suns are celebrating their 50th anniversary, is there any Suns memory or moment that stands out the most to you?

The teams with Steve Nash and Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire. Those lineups with that style of basketball really kind of changed basketball. That’s what I remember most about the Suns.

What are you most looking forward to as the Suns continue after their 50th season?

Devin Booker and Josh Jackson, for a start. Any organization would like to have those two guys as cornerstones in a lineup. Also, to see what the Suns put together as a team around them. Not only now, but going into the future with future drafts.

Who is your favorite Sun of all-time?

Probably Shawn Marion because of his physicality, because of his athleticism. He would be in the lane and going up for a dunk and get higher than you would think and go quicker than you would think. I think he’s a really distinctive player so I would say Shawn Marion.

What should fans be expecting from your performance on Saturday?

A good time. I try to do where I engage people. I do some call and response and that thing. So it’s a good experience for a halftime show. I’m really looking forward to it.