NBA GMs: Jackson Best 2017 Rookie in Five Years

The Suns drafted Josh Jackson with the fourth overall pick in 2017, but according to General Managers around the league, he may become the best player in his draft class.

Every season, the GMs in the NBA respond to 47 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches, fans and offseason moves.

Jackson was voted as the rookie that will be the best player in five years. He finished with 24 percent of the votes with Markelle Fultz (first overall pick) and Jayson Tatum (third overall pick) trailing behind him.

“It feels pretty good,” Jackson said. “I’m glad that they recognized my talent and my potential, but I really don’t think that I’ve done anything yet. Hopefully, I can prove them right.”

The Suns rookie also received votes for the biggest steal at where he was selected in the draft.

Chriss Steal Leads To Jackson Fast-Break Slam

In the few months that Jackson has been with the Suns, the growth in his game is already showing.

“I think we all see it,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “The ball-handling, the finishing above the rim, the athleticism, he is naturally gifted. The three-point shooting he’s picked up on that very quickly. You tell him one thing, he’ll adjust immediately and he tries to perfect it and it shows.”

Jackson had an impressive Suns preseason debut on Tuesday finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and showing off his range by sinking two-of-three from behind the arc.