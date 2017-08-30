NBA 2K18 Lists Devin Booker as Top 10 Shooting Guard

NBA 2K18 released their list of the top 10 shooting guards in the league and Devin Booker ranked amongst the best.

Entering just his third season in the NBA, Booker’s rating landed him seventh on the list. He is coming off a season where he led the league in game-winning buzzer-beaters and is currently the only active player with 70+ points scored in a game.

At just 20 years old, Booker is the youngest player by four years that made the list. The sky is the limit for the young star and his NBA 2K18 rating is just another example of what his future holds.

Top 10 Shooting Guards in NBA 2K18