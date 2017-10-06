GM Survey: Booker Top Three Pure Shooter in NBA

Devin Booker received high praise from General Managers around the league as he was voted as one of the best pure shooters in the NBA.

“It’s very impressive,” Jared Dudley said about his teammate. “To be up there, they see the potential in him. He takes a lot of tough shots. He makes a lot of tough shots. Everyone knows he’s a pure good shooter.”

Every season, the GMs in the NBA respond to 47 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches, fans and offseason moves. Only three players in the league received votes for “Which player is the best pure shooter?” – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Booker.

“It means a lot,” Booker said. “Especially from GMs who are supposed to be the brains of basketball.”

Booker competed in the 2016 Foot Locker Three-Point Contest during his rookie campaign and finished third behind Curry and Thompson

“They’re going to go down as two of the best shooters to ever play the game,” Booker said. “So to be listed right under those two guys, obviously it shows I still have work to do, but it’s definitely an honor.”

As for when Booker will reach the top of the list, he sees it as sooner rather than later.

“I’m going for this year,” Booker said with a smile. “At the end of the day I’m not going for a GM poll. For me, just get better every day, be efficient with my shots.”

Booker was also listed as an active player who will make the best head coach someday. Although coaching isn’t quite on his radar, the 20-year-old was honored by the recognition.

“That’s surprising honestly,” Booker said. “I’ve never had interest in being a coach, but obviously that’s an honor coming from GMs knowing my IQ for the game.”

You don’t have to look far to find Booker’s choice for which player will be the best head coach someday.

“My vote would be Jared Dudley,” Booker said.