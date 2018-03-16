Alan Williams' Road to Recovery

“Adversity strikes when you least expect it. For me, it happened at the end of this summer.”

It was the day before media day as Alan Williams and the Phoenix Suns were almost out of the grueling summer and on their way to get the season started. Williams suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee and looked to be out for the next six months.

“I was just kind of confused on how or why it happened,” Williams said. “So often when something like that happens to you, you tend to question things.”

Williams had just signed a new contract in the offseason and was excited to get back on the court and play in front of the Suns fans.

“I called my mom and my dad pretty upset that it happened,” Williams said. “I was mad for a little bit, but then I realized I couldn’t change it. It was a matter of coming back stronger than ever."

A player who is known for his high-level celebrations on and off the bench was restricted to crutches and a cast.

“It was so tough mentally just because you take things that you can do every day for granted,” Williams said. “Running, walking, just basic stuff, working out without any kind of pain. For the first three or four months I couldn’t do that.”

Williams suffered through mental challenges as much as he did physical ones during his recovery.

“I remember the first time they had me take my first step I was super nervous,” Williams said. “First time running, first time jumping, first time sliding, every little achievement was something I got through.”

Having to sit on the sidelines as his teammates battled through the season wasn’t easy for Williams, but he did so with his usual positive mindset and assisted in any way he could.

“It was tough,” Williams said.” I tried to find ways to stay positive and impact the team in other ways. I tried to be there for them off the court. I tried to lend as much advice as I could. It was tough to be out there and watch knowing that I couldn’t make a difference.”

One thought and one goal helped continue to push Williams as he fought through the struggles of rehabilitation.

“The ultimate goal was to get out and play with my guys again,” Williams said. “Those everyday battles and everyday wins are what got me through.”

Almost six months later, Williams is back on the practice court and pushing his way towards his return.

“I’m here. I’m ready to go,” Williams said. “I’m just really excited to get back out there in front of all the Suns fans and show how hard I’ve been working.”

Williams said he is hoping to play with the Northern Arizona Suns to help get his game legs under him before he makes his season debut. However, he is listed as questionable for the Suns game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.