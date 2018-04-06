Game Preview | Third Place up for Grabs in Showdown with Cavs

Scene Setter:

It’s the Eastern Conference up-and-comer against the perennial Eastern Conference power.

It’s the Prince versus the King.

It’s the 76ers hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the East’s coveted third-place spot up for grabs.

When the Sixers and Cavs take the floor Friday in front of what should be an electric, sold-out crowd at The Center, the two teams will be separated by 0.5 game in the standings.

Their ledgers were even heading into play Thursday, as both clubs sported records of 48-30. Cleveland, however, regained sole possession of third by eeking out a narrow 119-115 home win over the Washington Wizards.

Now, it’s up to the Sixers to wrest control away.

All things considered, even with recent injuries to high-profile contributors Joel Embiid (concussion, orbital bone fracture) and Dario Saric (right elbow), you’d be hard-pressed to find a crack in the Sixers’ armor these days. They boast the longest active winning streak in the NBA at 12 consecutive games, a run that’s tied for fourth-longest in franchise history, and one that’s continued on in spite of the absences of Embiid and Saric.

For as much as the Sixers have taken the league by storm during the season’s home stretch, Cleveland, of course, has a proven track record. The Cavaliers have indeed been there, and done a whole lot of that.

Yes, the team has undergone considerable personnel change since last year’s playoffs, but with LeBron James enjoying what’s arguably been the most well-rounded statistical season of his sterling career, the Cavaliers still can’t be considered anything but a formidable factor.

And recently, on the heels of two rocky months, Cleveland has gotten back on track, going 11-2 over the last three weeks.

The only club in the East that’s been more successful? The Sixers, unbeaten since the middle of March.

“We’re playing with a certain rhythm offensively and defensively,” JJ Redick said following Wednesday’s win at Detroit. “I think it goes back to the approach of being pros, understanding what’s at stake in terms of home court advantage.”

That, along with reaching the 50-win mark (something the Sixers have only done twice since 1986), represent the two leading goals Redick and Co. are chasing before the end of the regular season.

Following Friday’s pairing with the Cavs, the Sixers have three games left, against the Dallas Mavericks (24-55), Atlanta Hawks (22-57), and Milwaukee Bucks (42-37). Out of that group, only Milwaukee is going to the playoffs.

Cleveland, meanwhile, will play just two more contests after Friday’s showdown in South Philadelphia, a home-and-home series Monday and Wednesday versus the lottery-bound, injury-riddled New York Knicks (27-51).

Based on comments made immediately after the Cavs’ come-from-behind victory over Washington Thursday, James seems to have a healthy respect for and knowledge of the Sixers roster, regardless of whether or not Embiid is available.

“They’re very good with or without him in the line-up,” James said. “They’ve been playing so much without him, they just keep up the momentum going.”

In particular, James, the four-time MVP, is aware of what Ben Simmons brings to the table.

Simmons, who James has mentored essentially since the 21-year old Australian arrived in America, has been spectacular lately. The Rookie of the Year candidate has averaged 13.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, and 1.7 steals during the Sixers’ winning streak, while racking up 6 double-doubles and 4 triple-doubles.

“It starts with the head of the monster in Ben, who’s going to get everybody involved,” said James. “JJ Redick flying off pindowns. [Robert] Covington and Saric, and [Marco] Belinelli off the bench. They’ve been playing some good ball.”

Ahead of Friday’s high-stakes affair, here’s a closer look at how the Sixers and Cavaliers stack up.

Season Series:

Cleveland has a 2-1 lead in the four-game season series, but the Sixers took the previous meeting between the two teams on March 1st at Quicken Loans Arena, 108-97. The victory snapped the Sixers’ 11-game losing streak to the Cavaliers, and was their first over LeBron James since he rejoined to his hometown team.

Cleveland knocked off the Sixers 113-91 at The Center back on November 27th, before edging the Sixers, 105-98, at The Q on December 9th.

Offense:

The Sixers rank 13th in the NBA in offensive rating, scoring at a rate of 107.0 points per 100 possessions. Cleveland has the fifth-most efficient offense in the league, with an offensive rating of 110.5.

Second overall in the NBA with an assist percentage of 66.2, the Sixers, from a statistical standpoint, are the better passing team.

Also based on the numbers, the Sixers would appear to have an all-important advantage in offensive rebounding. Their 25.2 offensive rebounding percentage is good for third in the NBA, while Cleveland ranks 29th, collecting just 19.9 percent of its missed shots.

The Cavaliers rely on the 3-ball a little bit more often than the Sixers do, and shoot for a slightly better percentage from beyond the arc. Cleveland is tied for fifth overall in 3-point percentage, at 37.1. The Sixers are 10th, at 36.7.

Also of note, the Sixers and Cavs each boast elite scoring weapons in the paint. Simmons is fourth in the NBA with 12.7 points in the paint per game. James is third, posting 14.5 points in the paint per tilt.

Defense:

A major statistical disparity that exists between the Sixers and Cavaliers can be found on the defensive end of the court. The Sixers claim the second-best defensive rating in the NBA, allowing just 102.0 points per 100 possessions. Cleveland ranks second-to-last in this category, with a 109.3 defensive rating.

Furthermore, the Sixers’ 43.4 opponent field goal percentage is best in the league, while Cleveland’s 47.2 opponent field goal percentage ranks 28th out of 30 teams.

The Sixers are second in opponent 3-point efficiency, surrendering a mere 34.1 percent of the perimeter shots taken against them.