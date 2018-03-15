At the Buzzer | Sixers Beat Knicks in Comeback Fashion

Recap:

Despite trailing for a majority of the second half, the 76ers defeated the New York Knicks Thursday at Madison Square Garden 118-110.

After being locked at 32 after the first quarter, the Knicks created some separation in the second. In a second quarter featuring 11 lead changes, the Knicks generated an eight-point separation late in the period. That lead expanded to 13 early in the third quarter. Late in the fourth, the Sixers regained the lead for the first time since the second quarter, thanks to three-point shots from Robert Covington, JJ Redick and Dario Saric.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers in scoring, posting 29 points (11-21 fg) for the second-straight night. Embiid scored 19 of his 29 in the first half. In addition to Embiid's back-to-back 29-point outing, Ben Simmons recorded a consecutive triple-double. The rookie forward ended the night with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Dario Saric finished with a strong showing as well, totaling 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds.

Michael Beasley led the Knicks in scoring, totaling 24 points. Trey Burke also enjoyed a nice night, as he recorded 16 points.

Up Next:

The Sixers will be back in action tomorrow night, as the team hosts the Brooklyn Nets in the second game of a back-to-back. The Sixers took the last meeting between the two teams 120-97 on March 11 at Barclays Center.