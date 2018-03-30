Game Review | Sixers Start Road Trip With Victory Over Atlanta

Recap

The 76ers started the two-game road trip by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 101-91 Friday night in Atlanta. The win gave the Sixers their ninth-straight.

The Sixers went up 30-27 after the first quarter behind Ersan Ilaysova's 11 points, and Ben Simmons' 7 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. The Sixers maintained the lead to close out the second quarter, entering the half with a 47-41 advantage. Much like the previous handfull of games for the Sixers, it was a dominant third quarter that truly made the difference. The team held the Hawks to 18 points in the third frame, while totaling 29 points. The Sixers held on to that lead in the fourth period, not allowing the Hawks to fight back into the game.

Ersan ended the night with a double-double, with a team-high 21 points, along with 16 rebounds. JJ Redick finished the night with 19 points, and knocked down 57.1 percent of his field goals. For Ben Simmons, it was another triple-double outing, with the rookie forward totaling 13 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds. Marco Belinelli (11 pts, 5-14 fg) and Robert Covington (10 pts) combined for 21 points, while Markelle Fultz added 10 points off the bench, while knocking down 50 percent of his shots.

Damion Lee led the Hawks in scoring, posting 20 points. Additionally, Taurean Prince and Isaiah Taylor both added 12 points, with the former turning in 7 assists.

Up Next

The Sixers end their road stretch Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets. It's the final meeting of the year between the teams, with the Sixers having won the past three games.