Game Review | History Made in Atlanta With 15th Straight Win

Recap:

The way the 76ers have been playing lately, the 2017-2018 regular season was already set to go down as a memorable one.

Now, thanks to Tuesday’s efforts in Atlanta, it will be remembered for a collective statistical feat of the highest historic proportions.

Led by a contingent of seasoned, playoff-hardened veterans, the Sixers pushed past the Hawks, 121-113, en route to winning their 15th consecutive game. The streak establishes a new team record, surpassing the 14-game mark set 35 years ago by Julius Erving and the Sixers’ 1982-1983 championship club.

The triumph also ensured the Sixers will maintain control of third place in the Eastern Conference heading into their regular season finale, set for Wednesday evening at The Center.

On a night they saw second-year forward Dario Saric exit in the opening minute of play (lip laceration, broken tooth), and star rookie Ben Simmons battle foul trouble, the most experienced members of the Sixers’ roster stepped up.

For a fifth game in a row, JJ Redick paced the Sixers in scoring, racking up a game-high 28 points. He was one of three 20-point scorers, keeping company with Ersan Ilyasova (26 pts), and Marco Belinelli (20 pts), both of whom began the season in Atlanta.

Amir Johnson came through with vital contributions in the second half, and finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

“We needed all of that,” said Brett Brown, acknowledging that the Hawks, winners of their last two, weren’t going to go down without a fight. “I thought our veterans just found a way to make some baskets, and get stops.”

Despite fouling out in the fourth quarter, Simmons still made his presence felt, posting 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. His putback dunk with under three minutes to go clinched his 38th double-double of the season, and pushed the margin back to nine points.

The insurance was welcomed against a lottery-bound opponent that refused to go away.

“We had some lapses tonight,” said the first-year point man, “but we held it together.”

After having to battle uphill throughout Tuesday’s first quarter, the Sixers started the second in strong form. With their defense ramped up, and the shots continuing to fall, they outscored Atlanta 24-8 to begin the frame,opening up a 51-40 advantage.

The Hawks answered with a surge of their own, reclaiming the lead at 53-52. Redick stepped up by knocking two key jumpers in succession, the first one a corner two, the second a three.

The baskets nudged the Sixers back in front, their margin 61-55 at the break.

A string of three straight 3-pointers from Belinelli late in the waning minutes of the third quarter helped the Sixers re-establish a double-figure pad, 89-79, going into to the fourth, but Atlanta continued to hang around.

Ilyasova helped put away the Hawks for good in the closing minutes. His driving basket with just over three minutes left snuffed out an Atlanta spurt that had trimmed the Sixers’ lead to five.

The Turkish forward then connected on a jumper with 45 seconds remaining to make it 115-107, before adding a pair of three throws to get the Sixers across the finish line.

Streak Speak

As much as Brett Brown was cognizant of the historical achievement the Sixers attained Tuesday in Atlanta, he was mindful of the potential positive implications that a lengthy 15-game winning streak could have on his group’s mindset as it prepares for the post-season.

“We have momentum,” said Brown, wrapping up his fifth year as head coach. “Taking that type of momentum into the playoffs is important. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it certainly lets you feel like you’ve been doing the right things. The team has been fantastic. We’ve got one more game that we understand the opportunity that we have going back tomorrow to play at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. I think the momentum is nothing but a benefit.”

Robert Covington has appeared in 282 games for the Sixers, the most of any player during the Brown era, which began in 2013. He, along with Brown, has endured the hard times, and has now emerged to see the other side.

“Right now, guys have a completely different mindset [from previous years],” said Covington, who pitched in with 6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks against the Hawks. “We knew the type of team we had, we could do something tremendous.”

The Sixers also left Atlanta with their seventh road win in a row, representing the franchise’s longest winning streak in away games since 2000-2001, when it had a 13-game road winning streak.

Succeeding Without ‘Head Honcho’

Tuesday’s outing in Atlanta was the Sixers’ seventh straight without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who hurt himself March 28th against the New York Knicks.

Despite missing their leading scorer, rebounder, and rim protector, the Sixers have continued to flourish.

“We’ve been playing really good basketball,” said Robert Covington. “Imagine once we get the head honcho back.”

Whomever it is the Sixers face in the opening round of the playoffs probably doesn’t want to.

The Sixers have now won almost as many games without Embiid (7) during their winning streak as they did with him (7.5).

“There really wasn’t much of a drop off,” Covington said. “We just played a little bit differently. We’ll be glad once he gets back. We just have to hold it down until he gets back.”

So far, they’ve managed to do so, thanks, in part, to Ben Simmons stepping up. He attributes the Sixers’ success without Embiid to the team staying steady.

“We’re consistent with what we run, and how we play,” said the rookie. “We push the ball, and get the best shot we can. Defensively, we’re pretty good.”

And as a result, by sticking to their ways regardless of circumstances, the Sixers have reaped some serious late-season rewards.

Johnson’s Important Night

Making his seventh start in a row for Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson came up big in Atlanta, manufacturing 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. It was just the third time in his 13-year career he hit those figures in the same game.

Johnson had a major role in pushing the Sixers’ lead to 10 by the end of Tuesday’s third quarter. He tallied seven points in the period, and factored in five more that came via a pair of assists.

Headed to the playoffs for a fifth straight season, Johnson’s 15 points Tuesday were his second-highest total of the year, as were his five dimes. The 30-year old Los Angeles native has produced a plus-8.7 rating during Embiid’s absence.

Sixers Social:

As you’d expect, Richaun Holmes was his typical, energetic, physical rim-rolling self Tuesday in Atlanta. His interior presence was helpful in the spirited affair, this third-quarter dunk providing a good case in point.

Up Next:

Fittingly, a memorable regular season will come to a close at home, with the Sixers hosting the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday at The Center in a match-up that could ultimately prove to be a playoff preview. Throughout the year, the Sixers have received tremendous support from the South Philadelphia faithful, selling out the arena each time they’ve played there. The club’s 29-11 record on its own floor is good for second-best in the Eastern Conference. As of Tuesday, the Sixers ranked third in the East, and Milwaukee sixth. If those seedings were to hold by the end of play Wednesday, the two clubs would meet again this weekend in the opener of a best-of-seven conference quarterfinal post-season series.