Pelicans sign Walter Lemon, Jr. to Second 10-day contract

March 4, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Walter Lemon, Jr. to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lemon, Jr., 6-3, 180, who was originally signed on Feb. 21, has appeared in three games for New Orleans, averaging 1.3 points in 4.7 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 16, including one two-way player (Charles Cooke).