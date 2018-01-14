Pelicans sign Mike James to a two-way contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Mike James to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

James, 6-1, 189, most recently played for the Phoenix Suns, appeared in 32 games (10 starts) this season, averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 20.9 minutes per contest. James became the first player in NBA history to sign a two-way contract before having his deal converted to a one-year NBA contract on December 7. James was waived by Phoenix on December 23.

Undrafted out of Lamar University in 2012, James spent the first five years of his professional career overseas playing in Croatia, Israel, Italy, Greece and Spain.

James will wear #5 for the Pelicans and be available for their contest this afternoon at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 18.