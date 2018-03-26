Pelicans sign Larry Drew II to second 10-Day Contract

March 26, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Larry Drew II to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Drew, 6-2, 180, who was originally signed by the Pelicans to a 10-day contract on March 14, has appeared in five games with New Orleans, averaging 3.0 points and 1.2 assists per game.

Undrafted in 2013 out of UCLA, Drew has appeared in 15 career NBA games for Philadelphia, holding averages of 3.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per contest. Additionally, Drew was a member of the Pelicans’ 2015 NBA Summer League Team in Las Vegas, where he earned All-NBA Summer League Second Team honors.

New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 16, including on two-way player (Charles Cooke).