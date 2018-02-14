Pelicans Sign Emeka Okafor to Second 10-Day Contract

February 14, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward/center Emeka Okafor to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Okafor, 6-10, 252, who was originally signed to a 10-day contract by New Orleans on Feb. 3, has appeared in three games, including one start, for the Pelicans, averaging 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 14.3 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster stands at 15, including one two-way player (Charles Cooke).