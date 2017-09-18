Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 11th

My boy is turning 3 October 12 but I won't be there ;( so early bday party for him he is going to have a blast lol ..... can't believe he is already 3 #MyWholeLife #MyBoy #MySuperTall3YearOld

A post shared by Alexis Ajinça (@ajincaalexis) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT