Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 11th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Sep 18, 2017
Darius Miller sends his little girl off to her first day of school!

My angel's first day of school! @brynnecarolyn

A post shared by Darius miller (@dmillerky) on

DeMarcus Cousins steps off the court and onto the field for the Saints home opener.
Ian Clark poses in the new Pelicans Statement Edition Uniform at the Nike Innovation Summit!

@nikebasketball x @nba

A post shared by Ian Clark (@iclark21) on

Alexis Ajinca throws his son a party for this 3rd birthday!
Pierre welcomes Tony Allen to the team! Jalen Jones is ready for October.

Great week of work, the season is right around the corner. #12

A post shared by Jalen Jones (@cantguard21) on

With the season right around the corner, Pelicans Dance Team flashes back to the very first squad.

#FBF to the first ever #FlySquad from the 2013-14 season. Once a #PDT always a PDT #FlyLife #OGs #NBA #NBADancers #throwback

A post shared by Pelicans Dance Team (@pelicansdance) on

Pierre gets geared up for the season. Cheick Diallo celebrates his 21st birthday!
