Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 16th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Ian celebrates the team’s win!
Boogie rolls into the arena in style.
Good win tonight!— Ian Clark (@IanClark) October 23, 2017
PDT shows off their fly moves during the home opener.
AD gets excited for the home opener.
Last night's season opener performances were on just take a look at our shoes #PelicansGameday #DoItBIG . . You can expect nothing but the best choreography from @shandonperez Thank you @proactiondance for having us this past July!! #PADShandon #NoFluff #JustGreatRoutines #ItsGoingDown #MyHumps #PDT #FlyLife @dallaswear #dallaswear
AD looks ahead to his next basketball camp.
Home opener tonight NOLA!! #DoItBig— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 20, 2017
Darius gets excited for the season opener.
See you next year at the Anthony Davis Basketball Camp @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/OEBpsPg2oL— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 19, 2017
E’Twaun locks in on gameday.
GAME DAY!!— Darius Miller (@DmillerKY) October 18, 2017
Pierre can relate.
AD shows his excitement for the return of basketball.
Hey @memgrizz, I feel your pain with all those blocks from @boogiecousins @PelicansNBA #DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/r8abBYJRFb— Pierre The Pelican (@PierreTPelican) October 19, 2017
Cheick looks forward to his second season in the league.
Finally that game day mood #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/b83KsxUhAD— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 18, 2017
Boogie looks to Do It Big this season.
Season 2 is finally on the way! That's what I worked hard for all summer long! CD13 #ShapeYourDestiny #MaliProud#GeauxPealicans pic.twitter.com/s9LVCizhIL— _cd13 (@cheick_diallo13) October 18, 2017
Pierre wants to make sure everyone knows what day it is.
AD gets ready for the season.
Tell your friends on Twitter, on Facebook, on Instagram, and even on Snapchat...— Pierre The Pelican (@PierreTPelican) October 18, 2017
IT'S FINALLY #PELICANSGAMEDAY!#DoItBIG#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/EHahEtmUfh
AD calls New Orleans his second home.
Ready to #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/bSOZfEFyHG— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 17, 2017
New Orleans has become my second home @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/E5wbVjGSQj— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 17, 2017