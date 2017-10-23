Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 16th

Good win tonight! — Ian Clark (@IanClark) October 23, 2017

check my profile, I beat the verdict... A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Home opener tonight NOLA!! #DoItBig — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 20, 2017

See you next year at the Anthony Davis Basketball Camp @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/OEBpsPg2oL — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 19, 2017

GAME DAY!! — Darius Miller (@DmillerKY) October 18, 2017

Gameday. Let's get it! #lockedin A post shared by E'Twaun Moore (@etwaun_55) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

“ don’t let nobody know that you’re a monster, keep it on the tuck then surprise em “ #Year8 A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on Oct 18, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

New Orleans has become my second home @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/E5wbVjGSQj — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 17, 2017

