Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 16th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Posted: Oct 23, 2017
Ian celebrates the team’s win! Boogie rolls into the arena in style.

check my profile, I beat the verdict...

A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on

PDT shows off their fly moves during the home opener.
AD gets excited for the home opener. AD looks ahead to his next basketball camp. Darius gets excited for the season opener. E’Twaun locks in on gameday.

Gameday. Let's get it! #lockedin

A post shared by E'Twaun Moore (@etwaun_55) on

Pierre can relate. AD shows his excitement for the return of basketball. Cheick looks forward to his second season in the league. Boogie looks to Do It Big this season.

“ don’t let nobody know that you’re a monster, keep it on the tuck then surprise em “ #Year8

A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on

Pierre wants to make sure everyone knows what day it is. AD gets ready for the season. AD calls New Orleans his second home.
