Pelicans' Posts: Week of March 26

Posted: Apr 02, 2018

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

E'Twaun throwing it back for MLB's Opening Day.

Opening Day! Let's get it this year @whitesox! #CWSOpeningDay #WhiteSox

A post shared by E'Twaun Moore (@etwaun_55) on

AD plays the ultimate April Fool's joke.

The people have spoken, time for a little change...

A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on

Pierre is up to something with Regis Prograis.

Larry Drew II roaming the streets of New Orleans.

live from the fiye hunnit n foh

A post shared by LDII (@larry.light) on

Solomon wishing everyone a Happy Easter, but his daughter does not look too amused.



Pelicans Dance Team members join Coach Gentry and the Louisiana Legislative Charity Fund in unveiling a refurbished court at Bethune Park.

Cheick reppin' Kansas in the tourney.

Ya'll know what time it is now! Let's go guys!!! #KU #Jayhawks

A post shared by Cheick Diallo (@_cd13) on

